From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram Strawberry Cough vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards combine high-quality, rippin’ oil with tasty custom flavors for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s fresh strawberry flavor will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Tasty Full Gram Vape

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Sweet, Fresh Strawberry Flavors

- High-Quality, Triple-Filtered Oil

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips

