Cruisers Strawberry Gelato 1g Infused Prerolls are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each tasty doob with rippin’ distillate oil and a kief coating for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this hybrid’s creamy berry flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Tasty Full Gram Preroll

- Infused with Rippin’ Distillate & Kief Coating

- Hybrid - Ride Along

- Berries & Cream Flavors

- Perfectly Blended for a Smooth Smoke

Show more