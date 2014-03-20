"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Strawberry Kush bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s strawberry citrus flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 28g of 100% Whole Flower

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Strawberry and Citrus

- Resealable Pouch"

Show more