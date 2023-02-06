From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this full gram Sunset Sherbert vape is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards combine high-quality, rippin’ oil with tasty custom flavors for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s sweet cherry and citrus sorbet flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Tasty Full Gram Vape

- Indica - Chill Out

- Sweet Cherry & Citrus Flavors

- High-Quality, Triple-Filtered Oil

- 510 Universal Cartridge with Ceramic Heating Element & Tips

