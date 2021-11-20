About this product
Tropicana Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
