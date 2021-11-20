Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 65-70 days and can be grown indoors or outdoors. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.