About this product
FLAVOR INHALE, EXPEREINCE EXHALE! THE WILD CHILD sister brand of PuraEarth has arrived! Our Terpy Vaping Cartridge terpenes are custom made in-house, amplifying the dominant terpene note to add a flavor pop you can't resist!
It is the perfect add on to any purchase you make and is budget friendly!
#justcrushit
About this brand
CRUSH CONCENTRATES
Crush is the ultimate impulse purchase! We take the terpene profile and make it fun and flavorful so you get both taste and experience in every one of our products! From vapes to infused pre-rolls, we simply want everyone CRUSHIN' IT!
State License(s)
00000092DCEG00124317
00000006ESWX56565424