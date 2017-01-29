About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this strain
Bananas, also known as "Banana," "B1," and "B1 Bananas," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Developed from Leafs by Snoop. this is an indica-dominant hybrid strain often offered in concentrate form, although it can be found in flower form too. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.
Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Crystal Clear
Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.