Logo for the brand Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear

Green Kush Disposable Vape 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

Green Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
19% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!