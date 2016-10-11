Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear

Lemon Drop Disposable Pen 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

Lemon Drop effects

Reported by real people like you
159 people told us about effects:
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!