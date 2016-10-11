Crystal Clear
Lemon Drop Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
Lemon Drop effects
159 people told us about effects:
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
