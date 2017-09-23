Crystal Clear
Mazar x Blueberry OG Cartridge 1g (Skywalker OG)
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
1,026 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
