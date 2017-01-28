OG Diesel Kush Disposable Vape 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
OG Diesel Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!