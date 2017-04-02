About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this strain
The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.
Pure Afghan effects
45 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
62% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Crystal Clear
Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.