Lemon Skunk ~ Super Silver Haze:
Super Lemon Haze provides effects that are uniquely energetic and lively, depending on the user - this may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Crystal Clear
Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.