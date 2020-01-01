Cult Classics Seeds is a premier cannabis nursery operating in strict accordance with local and state laws. A cult classic film or book typically has a dedicated and passionate fan base, often developing into new subcultures. We have created a series of cultivars that have gained their own cult following as part of a greater movement within the cannabis breeding community. Our goal is to better understand and unlock all of the medical benefits of cannabis. We fully embrace the philosophy of Dennis Peron, co-author of California’s Proposition 215 and founder of the first medical cannabis club in the United States: “All marijuana use is medical.” Cult Classics Seeds has been committed to increasing access to cultivars with optimal healing and medicinal qualities since 2012. We are preservationists, collecting and maintaining a catalog of elite cannabis varieties derived from organic sources. Our cultivar library is carefully selected and maintained to create novel crosses which can be tailored for specific medicinal effects and flavor profiles. Through traditional and cutting edge processes, we produce and unlock new cannabinoid profiles, as well as restore old ones back to their original potency. All of our cultivars are bred specifically for ideal growth characteristics, including pathogen resistance, high yields, and resinous buds that are ideal for extracts/extraction. For many people, cannabis has an important spiritual component. Whether it involves a devotion to Rastafarian culture, Shamanism, the feminine spiritual aspect of the Shekinah in Kabbalah, or enhancing mind-body coordination, we recognize the importance and validity of the role cannabis plays in facilitating these connections. These spiritual aspects can provide gateways to escape from pain, anxiety and stress.