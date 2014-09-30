About this strain
Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.
Cannalope Haze effects
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
