About this strain
Ghost Cookies from Deschutes Growery is a hybrid cross between Ghost OG and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain retains most of its dark, broad-leaf indica foliage while expressing creative and uplifting effects in consumers. Ghost Cookies holds on to the doughy aroma Cookies is famous for while turning up the volume on notes of hash and sweetness.
Ghost Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!