About this strain
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use.
Tangie Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
71% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
