The indica dominant Banana OG is well placed in Trulieve's Cultivar Collection as an uncompromising mix of unique flavors and potency. First bred by Apothecary Genetics as a cross of OG Kush and Banana Kush, this strain's lineage is more than may meet the eye. Looking deeper into the lineage we can see the pillars Skunk, Haze, and old school Kush come together for something very unique. Described as a "creeper" by consumers, the sedating effects start softly but can come on strong throughout the body. The tropical notes of slightly green bananas are present to the nose but also contain mild citrus and some classical petrol aroma, which are likely due to the diversely potent genetic lineage. This cultivar is known to offer users relief from muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia but can leave those with lower tolerances in a powerful couch lock potentially making it a strong choice for the evening.