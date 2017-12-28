About this product
The indica dominant Banana OG is well placed in Trulieve's Cultivar Collection as an uncompromising mix of unique flavors and potency. First bred by Apothecary Genetics as a cross of OG Kush and Banana Kush, this strain's lineage is more than may meet the eye. Looking deeper into the lineage we can see the pillars Skunk, Haze, and old school Kush come together for something very unique. Described as a "creeper" by consumers, the sedating effects start softly but can come on strong throughout the body. The tropical notes of slightly green bananas are present to the nose but also contain mild citrus and some classical petrol aroma, which are likely due to the diversely potent genetic lineage. This cultivar is known to offer users relief from muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia but can leave those with lower tolerances in a powerful couch lock potentially making it a strong choice for the evening.
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cultivar Collection
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.