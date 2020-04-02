About this product
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.
About this strain
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.
Grape Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
