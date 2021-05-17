About this product
For the Cultivated Taste.
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.
About this strain
Hippie Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Cultivar Collection
