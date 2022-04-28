Coming from powerful heritage MAC, or Miracle Alien Cookies, is a resinous and gorgeously dense cultivar bred by none other than the exceptional Capulator. Created from the sole surviving male of a handpicked Columbian landrace and Starfighter combination (named Miracle 15) and Alien Cookies a legend was born. The heavy and equally gassy and musky aroma MAC produces is nod to the distant Afghani roots. The flavor of MAC is earthy with a touch sweet citrus and floral notes on the end. MAC effects typically are cerebral but cascade down into the body slowly with a transition that is both gentle and powerful.