About this product
For the Cultivated Taste.
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.
About this strain
Rae Bae effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Cultivar Collection
