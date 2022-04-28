Snst Shrbt x Ksh Mnt (aka Sunset Sherbert x Kush Mints 11 or Sherb Mints) is an indica that was originally developed by Seed Junky using the classic Sunset Sherbert strain and crossing it with their own Kush Mints, a custom cross of Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. The resulting flower is deep purple with bright green highlights streaking over the cola. Breaking up the buds reveals more intense purple calyxes with densely-packed sparkling trichomes throughout; this is some seriously frosty flower!



Snst Shrbt x Ksh Mnt has a sweet kush aroma with hints of gas. The taste is smooth and sweet with a hash-like finish in line with its Bubba Kush lineage. This cultivar can be quite strong; this strain will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and eupho

