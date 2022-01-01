Tar Pit is a balanced hybrid cross of Chem 91 and Royal Kush, bred by Emerald Mountain Legacy. The flower is deep green with dark purple highlights and a generous frosting of trichomes. Tarpit was bred to please patients who love old-school chem strains with lots of fuel. Tarpit has an overpowering diesel fuel flavor with sharp chemmy tang undertones. Patients will enjoy mellow effects that wash the mind into peaceful bliss.