Created by using Florida's classic Triangle Kush and an unknown Hashplant pheno, Triangle Hashplant is a densely frosted and full-body indica. The nose of these resinous flowers lends itself to a scent of hash spice and citrus when smoked, which is both unique and refreshing. Triangle Hashplant’s strong euphoria makes this great for relaxing as the evening begins.
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.