Live Budder is extracted with a proprietary blend of propane and butane in our state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab with TruFlower that has been frozen immediately after it has been harvested. The result is a strain-specific and full-spectrum concentrate that is exceptionally flavorful and typically contains higher levels of terpenes than other traditional concentrates.



Live Budder’s creation involves delicate hand whipping over extremely low heat to achieve a finished consistency that is soft and malleable while retaining the sensitive components that work to make your favorite strains a powerful and richly aromatic experience. Live Budder, like our other Hydrocarbon extracts, typically offers a broader sensation of effects and a richer flavor profile compared to standard concentrates.

