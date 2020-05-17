About this product
Live Budder is extracted with a proprietary blend of propane and butane in our state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab with TruFlower that has been frozen immediately after it has been harvested. The result is a strain-specific and full-spectrum concentrate that is exceptionally flavorful and typically contains higher levels of terpenes than other traditional concentrates.
Live Budder’s creation involves delicate hand whipping over extremely low heat to achieve a finished consistency that is soft and malleable while retaining the sensitive components that work to make your favorite strains a powerful and richly aromatic experience. Live Budder, like our other Hydrocarbon extracts, typically offers a broader sensation of effects and a richer flavor profile compared to standard concentrates.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cultivar Collection
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.