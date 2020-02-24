Blue Gelato, also known as "Blue Gelato #41," is a deliciously sweet hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing DJ Short’s old school Blueberry with GSC and Sherbert. With so many delicious strains at play, Blue Gelato puts out a smooth earthy, citrus, and fruity terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells. As for the high, you can expect to feel lofty and free in a state of euphoric bliss. Blue Gelato was originally bred by Barnys Farm.