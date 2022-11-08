Sometimes everyone needs a treat yourself day, what better way than with some Chocolate Bananas! A cross of True OG x Chocolate rain and OG Kush x Banana, this fan favorite is a strain for any occasion. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be, this hitter works wonders in bringing out the best in you. With effects such as a blooming creative drive and a relaxing happiness that gives you the relief you deserve after a long day!

--

Reported Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxed, Creative, Blissful

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, sweet

Lineage: Chocolate OG x Strawberry Banana Sherbet

Terpenes: Myrcene