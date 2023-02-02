Can't fall asleep? Have you tried everything under the sun and you remain up all night? Chocolate OG will have you sawing wood and feeling good in no time! This heavy-hitter is a fan-favorite for anxiety relief, ridding joint pain and aches, and killing that insomnia for good! Expertly crafted with True OG x Chocolate Rain, Chocolate OG is a must have for anyone longing for a good night’s rest. Catch a zZ with Chocolate OG!

--

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, nutty, sweet

Lineage: Chocolate Rain x True OG

Reported Effects: Calming, sleepy, relaxed, giggly

Terpenes: β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, β-Pinene, Limonene

--

Convenient, disposable, and easily shared among friends! Our one gram pre-rolled joints are packed and twisted up in Raw cones for a smooth and consistent burn.

