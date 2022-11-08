Game Changer, also known as "Game Changer OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Dragon with Green Thai. Game Changer produces euphoric effects and is an ideal strain for those new to cannabis. This strain features a loud aroma of tropical fruit, grape and floral undertones. Growers say Game Changer has twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and chronic pain. (Leafly)

--

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Pain-relief, Uplifted, Aroused

Flavor/Aroma: Sweet, Fruit, Grape, Plum, Lavender

Lineage: Purple Dragon x Green Thai

Terpenes: Limonene