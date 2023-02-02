Purple Punch is one of the most famous Indica cultivars of late, and for good reason. This strain is cherished for its sedative effects and head-turning frosty, lilac buds. Syrupy smooth flavors complement its pungent berry aroma, with effects that leave users in a tingle tranquil state that quickly transitions into a heavy full-body relaxation. -- Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Calming, Sleepy Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Earthy, Sweet, Fruit Lineage: Granddaddy Purple, Larry OG Terpenes: Terpinolene, Nerolidol, Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!