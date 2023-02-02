Purple Punch is one of the most famous Indica cultivars of late, and for good reason. This strain is cherished for its sedative effects and head-turning frosty, lilac buds. Syrupy smooth flavors complement its pungent berry aroma, with effects that leave users in a tingle tranquil state that quickly transitions into a heavy full-body relaxation.

Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Calming, Sleepy

Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Earthy, Sweet, Fruit

Lineage: Granddaddy Purple, Larry OG

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Nerolidol, Caryophyllene

