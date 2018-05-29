Loading…
Logo for the brand Cultivate

Cultivate

Seattle Soda Full Spectrum Twistspenser 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Seattle Soda F2 effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
8% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!