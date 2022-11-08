Everything you can imagine is real. Imagine more with Seattle Soda. This strain blesses you with a bouquet of green buds, frosted to perfection, leaving users a sharp creative boost with a calm and care-free mindset. A grape-candy aroma luminates floral and nutty notes with each inhale! Lavish in decadence and elegance with this UW Purple x Sodalicious cross!

--

Reported Effects: Focused, Relaxed, Euphori

Flavor/Aroma: Grape, Sweet, Earthy

Lineage: Sodalicious x UW Purple

Terpenes: Pinene