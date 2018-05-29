Seattle Soda F2 is a multigenerational breeding project between Superseed Company and MikeHydro. This strain began with Superseed’s Sodalicious male which was then crossed with Seattle’s own UW Purple. The first generation of this cross went on to propagate all known Seattle Soda F2 seed stock currently in the wild, but several unique phenotypes have also appeared up and down the West Coast. Seattle Soda F2 emits an enchanting aroma of grape candy, frosting, and effervescent sweetness. This is an incredibly heavy hybrid that petrifies the body with blissful, stoney relaxation