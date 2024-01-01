We combine decades of growing and extraction expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter. Made with pride in Portland, OR, since 2015.



Starting with the finest cannabis strains, cultivated at our state-of-the-art facility, we ensure the purity and quality of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop hydrocarbon extraction methods, utilizing a mix of butane and propane gases, are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts. The Cultivated Extracts brand offers the finest live resins at a reasonable price. The Faded brand offers quality cured resins at an even-more attractive price point.



Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).

