About this strain
Native to the free-wheeling California beach city it’s named after, Venice OG is a powerful sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects that make it great for daytime use. Almost devoid of any sleepy effects, Venice will have you ready to work on projects, run errands or just hang out on the beach.
Venice OG effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
13% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
56% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cultivated Industries
We combine decades of growing expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter made with pride in Portland, OR.
Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts.
Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).
