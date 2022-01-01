We combine decades of growing expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter made with pride in Portland, OR.



Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts.



Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).