1. We are specialists in cannabis cultivation and commercial cannabis cultivation business operations. We don't claim to have expertise in processing or retailing. We feel that staying more focused and advising clients based on personal experience in commercial cannabis cultivation is how we can ensure excellent work. 2. We really are experienced! It's striking how many industry newcomers are packaging themselves as veterans when they are not. We've pretty much seen it all, and we know how to navigate all the difficulties that cannabis grow operations frequently encounter. 3. We are well educated! Jennifer, the Cultivation Sector Founder, has a Master's Degree and is a professional writer with an excellent industry reputation. See some customer testimonials here. View some of her published articles from Marijuana Venture and SF Evergreen Magazines here. 4. We are connected and stay aware of the latest marijuana cultivation technologies and grow methods. We are on the phone with new product and technology companies every week, staying apprised of all the details that will keep a cannabis cultivation business humming and ahead of the curve. We meet all the exhibitors at west coast conferences, learn about their products and services, and keep our fingers on the pulse of the cannabis industry. . 5. We run constant controlled experiments on strains, lights, fertilizers, additives, insecticides, drying methods, environmental conditions, and whole cultivation systems, always seeking the next level of excellence and efficiency in quality and yields. Are we the right company for you? Yes, if you match one of these criteria: * Cultivation Businesses that need to up their game to stay ahead of the competition. We have operated a registered cultivation business entity dating back to 2004, and orient around the same priorities as investors and entrepreneurs, but with intimate knowledge of the details of day-to-day operations. * Business people seeking marijuana cultivation/manufacturing/production licenses in states including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, New Mexico, Arizona and Washington. * Vertically integrated marijuana businesses who need Marijuana Standard Operating Procedures, Project Management, or Optimization for their cannabis cultivation sites in particular. This includes the states of Hawaii, New York, and Massachusetts. * Ancillary business operators who seek to provide products and services to cannabis growers and need to tailor their offerings to the trends and habits of the industry.