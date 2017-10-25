About this product
Cookies Kush is a Indica Dominant stunning flower with deep purple and green colors that are hypnotizing against the trichome covered buds.
THC: 20% - 23%
Terpene: 15 mg/g
Top Terpenes:
beta-Caryophyllene
delta-Limonene
beta-Ocimene
About this strain
Cookies Kush, also known as "Cookie Kush," "Girl Scout Cookies Kush," and "GSC Kush," is an indica marijuana strain from Barney's Coffeeshop that combines the cookie effects of GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush. The result is a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.
Cookies Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
214 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cultivator Collection
We are a Veteran owned family farm working hands-on to cultivate the highest quality collection of products for our consumers.