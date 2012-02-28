About this strain
Blue Bayou can only be described as a comprehensive psychoactive experience. A true sativa, this peppy flower is optimal for a variety of cerebral ailments; patients report mood elevation and increased focus in particular. This strain may be suitable for a variety of applications including creative pursuits, focused work, or introspective exploration.
Blue Bayou effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Talkative
75% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Headache
50% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
50% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
75% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
