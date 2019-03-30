About this product
Lemon Diesel is our designer blend of the popular Limonchello & Sour Diesel strains. Paired with our 86% delta 8 THC concentrate, this sativa blend is perfect for those looking for an active feel, with effects that are uplifting & focusing. Every Lemon Diesel blend is made in small batches to provide the best experience with every pull.
Tastes & Aromas
Expect sweet lemon with a fruity cherry-like aroma. For best experience when using vape devices with three colored settings, use at the lowest setting to avoid burning your coil and damaging the extract.
Effects & Feel
Our Lemon Diesel delta 8 blend is designed for those looking to have a active, uplifting effect that is recommended for daytime use. Perfect for active workdays, workouts, and days with many tasks.
*all our delta 8 THC products are extracted from all natural premium hemp cultivars*
About this strain
Limoncello
Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
Limoncello effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
42% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Cura
Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.
