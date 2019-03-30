About this product

Lemon Diesel is our designer blend of the popular Limonchello & Sour Diesel strains. Paired with our 86% delta 8 THC concentrate, this sativa blend is perfect for those looking for an active feel, with effects that are uplifting & focusing. Every Lemon Diesel blend is made in small batches to provide the best experience with every pull.



Tastes & Aromas



Expect sweet lemon with a fruity cherry-like aroma. For best experience when using vape devices with three colored settings, use at the lowest setting to avoid burning your coil and damaging the extract.



Effects & Feel



Our Lemon Diesel delta 8 blend is designed for those looking to have a active, uplifting effect that is recommended for daytime use. Perfect for active workdays, workouts, and days with many tasks.



*all our delta 8 THC products are extracted from all natural premium hemp cultivars*