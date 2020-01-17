About this product
Sherblato Cookies is our designer blend of the iconic Girl Scout Cookie & Sherblato strains. Paired with our 86% delta 8 THC concentrate, this hybrid blend is perfect for those looking for a balanced feel, with effects not too active or too sedative. Every Sherblato Cookie blend is made in small batches to provide the best experience with every pull.
Tastes & Aromas
Expect tastes ranging from sweet citrus to subtle aroma undertones of pine & wood. For best experience when using vape devices with three colored settings, use at the lowest setting to avoid burning your coil and damaging the extract.
Effects & Feel
Our Sherblato Cookies blend was designed for those looking to have a balanced, relaxed effect that isn't too active or sedating. Perfect for unwinding after a long day at work, or for a night out with friends. (expect compliments on the aroma)
*all our delta 8 THC products are extracted from all natural premium hemp cultivars*
Tastes & Aromas
Expect tastes ranging from sweet citrus to subtle aroma undertones of pine & wood. For best experience when using vape devices with three colored settings, use at the lowest setting to avoid burning your coil and damaging the extract.
Effects & Feel
Our Sherblato Cookies blend was designed for those looking to have a balanced, relaxed effect that isn't too active or sedating. Perfect for unwinding after a long day at work, or for a night out with friends. (expect compliments on the aroma)
*all our delta 8 THC products are extracted from all natural premium hemp cultivars*
About this strain
Sherblato
Sherblato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sherbert and Gelato. Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite strain on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. Sherblato offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, the effects of Sherblato will have you feeling tingly and buzzy, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cura
Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.