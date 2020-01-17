About this product

Sherblato Cookies is our designer blend of the iconic Girl Scout Cookie & Sherblato strains. Paired with our 86% delta 8 THC concentrate, this hybrid blend is perfect for those looking for a balanced feel, with effects not too active or too sedative. Every Sherblato Cookie blend is made in small batches to provide the best experience with every pull.



Tastes & Aromas



Expect tastes ranging from sweet citrus to subtle aroma undertones of pine & wood. For best experience when using vape devices with three colored settings, use at the lowest setting to avoid burning your coil and damaging the extract.



Effects & Feel



Our Sherblato Cookies blend was designed for those looking to have a balanced, relaxed effect that isn't too active or sedating. Perfect for unwinding after a long day at work, or for a night out with friends. (expect compliments on the aroma)



*all our delta 8 THC products are extracted from all natural premium hemp cultivars*