About this product
Grown over living soil by Leilani Farms in Central Point, Oregon, this years Sour Lifter hemp flower cultivar packs a strong terpene profile including a sweet fruity aroma and an unforgettable taste that is enhanced with flavors of funk and citrus. This staple high CBD strain known for its uplifting effect is preferred for daytime or afternoon use
Total Cannabinoids: 21.29%
Total CBD: 15.612%
Δ-9-THC: LOQ
Feel: Active, Focusing, Uplift
Potential benefits: depression, anxiety, & fatigue aid.
Grown by: Leilani Farms
Parentage: Sour Diesel x Lifter
About this strain
Lifter
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Cura
Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.
