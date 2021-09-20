About this product
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.
Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants.
We’re Creators
While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all.
So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats.
We’re “People” People
Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything.
We’re Matchmakers
This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone.
We’re Here to Guide You
Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.