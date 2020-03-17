Grape Diamonds, also known as "Grape Diamond," is a hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Memberberry. The effects of Grape Diamonds are more calming than energizing. Consumers say this strain offers a quick-hitting high that feels buzzy like a sativa before eventually giving way to physical tingles and relaxation. Grape Diamonds is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. In terms of flavor, this strain puts out a loud grape flavor and aroma followed by notes of skunky sugar, grapefruit, and diesel upon exhale. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose Grape Diamonds to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and migraines. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense nugs with dark purple foliage and dark orange hairs. Grape Diamonds has an average flowering time of 63 days and produces an average yield. This strain was originally bred by Ethos Genetics.