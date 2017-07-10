Loading…
Super Lemon Haze CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by Curaleaf
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Super Lemon Haze effects

1,673 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Curaleaf
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.