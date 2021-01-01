Loading…
Logo for the brand Cured Nutrition

Cured Nutrition

Cured Canine Dog Treats

About this product

20 treats total
4mg per treat
100% Organic
For dogs 50lbs or over use 1 treat 1-2 times per day. For smaller dogs try 1/2 treat first. Feel free to experiment with dosage every dog is different!
Cured Canine dog treat line is the perfect way to give your little friend the healing powers of hemp. These treats are all natural and baked fresh daily!

How can your fur child benefit?

Calm anxiety
Reduce Inflammation/Pain
Promote Sleep
Improve Health

Ingredients: Oat Flour, Oat Bran, Organic Coconut Oil, Molasses, Certified Organic CBD

Guaranteed Analysis:

Cured Protein 9.9% (min)
Crude Fat 30.7% (min)
Crude Fiber 1.6% (max)
Moisture 3.3% (max)

The CBD used in these treats is extracted exclusively from our Colorado partner farms.
