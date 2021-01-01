Loading…
Logo for the brand Cured Nutrition

Cured Nutrition

Cured Hemp oil - 500mg

About this product

Made from Cannabidiol Rich Hemp Oil. Add to your daily routine to help support your body and mind.*

Organic
Non-GMO
Vegan
Gluten Free
No preservatives
Lab Tested
Packaged in GMP certified building

Recommended daily dosage 1 to 2 servings taken sublingually. Can also be mixed with favorite tea/drink.

1.0 oz (30ml) dropper bottle
Full 1ml dropper = 16.7mg = 1 serving
30 servings per bottle
16.7mg total cannabinoids per serving.
2 year shelf life

Helps maintain a balance of general health and wellness.* For first time users, take 1 full dropper before bed to evaluate reaction.* Everyone’s biochemistry is different. If needed, up your dose until you reach the desired goals.*

The organic industrial hemp used to create this product was grown and processed in Colorado.
